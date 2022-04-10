Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $200.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

