Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.74

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 3166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

