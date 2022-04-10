Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

