Aditus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $187,310.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $94,582.06 and $187,310.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

