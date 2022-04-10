ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives $5.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

