Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.51

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.51 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 6408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.