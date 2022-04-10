Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Cormark raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.18.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.21.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at C$9,714,470.48.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.