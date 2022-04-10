Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Lowered to €160.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €174.00 ($191.21) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.33.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $182.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

