Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 5.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 34,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 980,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

