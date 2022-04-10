Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.52

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $15.65. Afya shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 2,283 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

