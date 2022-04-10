AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,691 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 93,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of WST stock opened at $413.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.32 and a 12 month high of $475.35.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
