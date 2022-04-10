AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,462 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

