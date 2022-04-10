AGF Investments Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.28 and a 200 day moving average of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

