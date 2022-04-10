AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,433,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 602,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

