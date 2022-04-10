AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $251.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

