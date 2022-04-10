AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.