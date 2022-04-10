AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,989. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

