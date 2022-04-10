AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NLOK opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

