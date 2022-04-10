AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 82.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.46 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.