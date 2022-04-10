AGF Investments Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.