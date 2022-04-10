AGF Investments Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Premier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after acquiring an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,408,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

