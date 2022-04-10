AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $13,756,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

VVV stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

