AGF Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,105,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 411,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

SBSW opened at $17.12 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

