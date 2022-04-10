AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 1,218 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.00.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

