AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,100.35 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,243.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,064.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,055.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

