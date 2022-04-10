AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

