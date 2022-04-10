AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,949 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

