AGF Investments LLC Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

