AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $132.84 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

