AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 95,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 51,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Water Works by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 94,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

