AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

