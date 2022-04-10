AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 922,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.94. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

