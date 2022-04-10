AGF Investments LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

NYSE:OC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

