Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.