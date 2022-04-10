Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $118.36. 927,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,095. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

