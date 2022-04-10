Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $48.21 million and $5.48 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00036514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00106860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,878,577,183 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

