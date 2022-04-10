Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $225.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.03 million. Albany International posted sales of $222.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $951.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.15 million to $960.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 216,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,407. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

