Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.