Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $163.84 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $163.84 million and $10.19 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

