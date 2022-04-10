Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $5.12 billion and $89.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

ION (ION) traded up 122,935.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.91 or 0.12333933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00196258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00391435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,089,110 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,241,746 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.