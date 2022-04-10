Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 249,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,886. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

