Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

