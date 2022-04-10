Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.70.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $106.70 on Thursday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.