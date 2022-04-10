Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Down 7.6%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,663,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.