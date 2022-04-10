Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 88,811 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.