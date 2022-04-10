Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 216,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

