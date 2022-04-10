Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $333.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $336.41. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.