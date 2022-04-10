Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $9.38 Million Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 841,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $993.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.