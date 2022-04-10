Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,231,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

