ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading 0% Higher

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.63. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

